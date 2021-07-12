StockMarketWire.com - Amid confirmation that Covid restrictions will be lifted in England on 19 July the FTSE 100 enjoyed a recovery on Monday afternoon, closing modestly in positive territory ahead of the 7,100 mark.
The index was buoyed by a strong start to trading on Wall Street where the S&P 500 was up 0.2% to 4,378.36 by 4.30pm UK time.
In corporate news, newspaper publisher Daily Mail and General Trust rallied 3.5% to £10.76 on announcing that the Rothermere family, its largest shareholder, may take it private, should it sell its RMS insurance risk and Cazoo businesses.
Daily Mail and General Trust investors would get 251p per share if the buyout goes through.
Insurance company Admiral advanced 3.9% to £32.44, having upgraded its profit outlook on positive injury claims costs and lower-than-expected motor claims frequency.
Admiral's pre-tax profit for the six months through June was expected in the range of £450 million-to-£500 million.
Ingredients group Tate & Lyle firmed 0.6% to 767p as it agreed to sell a controlling stake in its primary products business in North America and Latin America to KPS Capital Partners for $1.3 billion.
Tate & Lyle said it planned to return around £500 million to shareholders via a special dividend and associated share consolidation.
Online fashion retailer ASOS fell 1.8% to £47.49, having formed a joint-venture with US-based retailer Nordstrom, which would take a minority interest in Topshop, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.
ASOS said it would retain operational and creative control, but work with Nordstrom to 'leverage its US market expertise and extensive customer reach'.
Fellow fashion retailer Quiz jumped 23% to 12p, having reported a rise in first-quarter sales -- though it said its business was still suffering from lower demand more broadly, owing to the pandemic.
Quiz's revenue for the three months through June increased to £17.3 million, up from £4.2 million year-on-year, with online sales comprising £6.4 million on the total.
Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 added 2.3% to £13.99 after its first-half revenue fell 39% as markets became more calm following heavy volatility during the pandemic.
Plus500's revenue for the six months through June fell to $346.2 million, down from $564.2 million year-on-year, though it was up from $148.0 million in the first half of 2019.
Review platform Trustpilot was up 4.1% to 348.4p as it guided for a 31% jump in first-half revenue, or a 22% rise on a constant currency basis.
Trustpilot said a re-acceleration in its business had continued following the earlier impact of the pandemic, with bookings growth of around 37% recorded in the first half.
Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals slid 0.6% to £46.00, even as it said its annual revenue had risen 18%.
Pub group Young & Co's Brewery gained 0.9% to £16.30 following news that it had agreed to sell most of its tenanted estate in the Ram Pub Company to Punch Pubs & Co. for £53 million.
The deal would see Young's sell 56 of the 63 pubs in the Ram Pub Company and retain the other seven pubs for the long term.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
