StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it would invest about £40 million in insightsoftware, a provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software.
'The investment will reduce HGT's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £442 million,' the company said.
The terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
