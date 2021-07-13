StockMarketWire.com - Industrial chain and power product manufacturer Renold said it had won contract for the supply of flexible couplings for the second batch of the Royal Navy's Type 26 future frigate.
The contract was worth £11 million over the next eight years.
The flexible couplings were an important part of a ship's propulsion system, Renold said.
'The contract award, although in line with expectations, represents a significant extension of the company's existing Type 26 Batch 1 contact covering three ships,' it said.
'Flexible couplings for the first two ships have been delivered and manufacture of the third ship set is currently in progress.'
'Manufacture of the five shipsets of couplings in Batch 2 is due to start in 2022 following the installation by the company of a new machining centre.'
The manufacturing programme was scheduled to complete in 2029.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.