StockMarketWire.com - Kitchens and joinery products maker Howdens said first half performance had exceeded its expectations as revenue was expected to be higher than that of a year earlier.
Revenue was expected to be almost £785 million, up from £465.0 million last year and £652.6 million in 2019.
Annual pre-tax profit was forecast around £300 million for 2021.
'Since the period end, this pattern of trade has continued and we remain cautiously optimistic in our outlook for the second half and our all-important peak trading period,' the company said.
Howdens will publish its 2021 half year results on Thursday 22 July 2021. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
