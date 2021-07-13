StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics posted a first-half loss after the pandemic hit customer operations, particularly in the gambling sector.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through May amounted to £0.81 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.27 million.

Revenue fell 4.6% to £22.0 million and the company did not declare any dividends.

Synectics said it expected to trade profitably in the second half.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com