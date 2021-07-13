StockMarketWire.com - Pub and restaurant ordering device group Vianet said its profit in the first three months of its financial year was 'higher than anticipated'.
Both of the company's divisions were expected to return to more normal trading during the second half of of 2022, Chairman James Dickson said in AGM speech notes.
'Strong engagement with customers, suppliers and employees throughout the pandemic has placed the group in an excellent position to benefit from the increased demand for data insight, remote asset management and contactless solutions as the economy recovers,' Dickson said.
He said the company's Smart Zones division was recovering in line with the UK pub market with almost 90% of pubs having re-opened by the end of June with a corresponding return to full billing.
