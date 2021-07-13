StockMarketWire.com - Language translation and dubbing group Zoo Digital posted a full-year loss after rising revenue was offset by costs, including finance expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to $3.57 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $0.05 million, and included a non-cash fair value movement on an embedded derivative of $3.5 million.
Revenue jumped 33% to $39.5 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to $4.5 million.
The company did not declare any dividends.
Zoo Digital said trading in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year had been strong and ahead of the prior year period.
'Based on current visibility, we expect to deliver significant growth in the first half of the 2022 financial year,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
