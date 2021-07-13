StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies said it expected to swing to an operating loss as currency headwinds limited revenue gains.
The company forecast an operating loss for the six months through June of about £0.50 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £0.04 million.
Revenue was expected to edge up to £4.9 million, from £4.8 million, though revenue growth would have been 13% on a constant currency basis.
Symphony Environmental said it continued to expect its results for the year ending 31 December 2021 to be in line with market expectations.
