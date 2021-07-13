StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat upgraded its annual profit forecast after sales grew 34% in the 10 weeks through 27 June, compared with the same pre-pandemic period, following the reopening of stores.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 June 2021, the company now anticipated underlying pre-tax profit would be higher than its previous expectations, with revenue expected to be 24% higher than the same pre-pandemic period in 2019, and 21% higher than in 2020.
With all channels open, sales for the 10 weeks from 19 April 2021 to 27 June 2021 grew 34% compared to the same period in 2019, and 63% compared to the same period in 2020 when all physical locations were closed.
'Following the end of the first lockdown in July 2020, sales from stores progressively increased from July to October and the board anticipates a similar improvement in the coming months,' the company said.
Preliminary results are scheduled for 28 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
