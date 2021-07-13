StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services provider ECSC reported that revenue rose 15% to £3.01 million for the six months ended 30 June 2021, as momentum continued.
'We are pleased to report that ECSC's momentum has continued into the first half of this year, with strong growth across both our MDR and Assurance divisions, owing in part to our focus on converting increasing numbers of Assurance clients and those with incident response retainers to long-term MDR client,' the company said.
Final results for the period will be announced on Wednesday, 22 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
