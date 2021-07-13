StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Star Phoenix said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Curtin University to jointly explore, appraise and develop natural hydrogen opportunities in Western Australia.
'At this stage the term sheet is non-binding, subject to various approvals, including the preparation of documentation and negotiations may be discontinued at any time,' the company said.
'Accordingly, there can be no guarantee that this arrangement will progress and a further update will be provided in due course if this arrangement is formalised.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
