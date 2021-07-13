StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Pan African Resources said it posted a 12% rise in annual output.
Gold production in the year through June increased to 201,608 ounces, p from 179,457 ounces.
Production was also 3.4% higher than the revised production guidance of around 195,000 ounces released in May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.