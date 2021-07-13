StockMarketWire.com - Unified communications as a service company Gamma Communications upgraded its outlook on annual performance as growth in the first half had been in line with market expectations for the full year.
'Current management expectations for the full year ending 31 December 2021 are that results will be in the upper half of market consensus estimates,' teh company said.
Market estimates for the year ending 31 December 2021 are for revenue of revenue between £442.4 and £460.0 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of £86.0m to £95.0m.
The performance of the UK direct business is 'slightly ahead of our expectations [...] despite the lower order intake during the first lockdown period in 2020,' the company siad.
In the Netherlands, Spain and Germany, each of 'our overseas businesses continues to grow its Cloud seat base. This has been coupled with positive net growth of both SIP and Mobile'
Cancellations of existing contracts, meanwhile, continue to be at 'very low levels and bad debt remains negligible,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
