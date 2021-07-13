StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said a geophysical survey at the Footrot prospect on the Bushranger copper-gold project in Australia had indicated a large chargeability anomaly.
The anomaly extended for over 1 kilometres on a simila trend to the Racecourse prospect.
'Such chargeability anomalies at Racecourse are related to strongly developed pyrrhotite-pyrite mineralisation with associated copper,' the company said.
'The target occurs within an area of historic copper soil anomalism and altered porphyritic intrusives which could have similarities to the Racecourse deposit setting.'
'The data will be fully reviewed with the aim of siting a reconnaissance drill hole to test the target as part of the phase-two drilling programme at Bushranger.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
