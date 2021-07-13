StockMarketWire.com - Media investment analysis Ebiquity said first-half performance was in line with expectations as the business swung to a profit following a loss in the prior-year period.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue was expected to be approximately £32 million, 19% ahead of the previous year.
'This reflected both the recovery in demand from existing clients as they returned to more normal activity levels, and success in winning new business, including for our new digital media solutions which continued to grow rapidly,' the company said.
'As expected, the group was profitable in this half year, in contrast to the loss incurred in H1 2020 and it also improved profitability compared to the second half result in 2020,' it added.
The interim results are planned for release on 23 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
