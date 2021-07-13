StockMarketWire.com - Power company Drax said it had completed the refinancing of the Canadian dollar facilities it acquired as part of the group's acquisition of Pinnacle Renewable Energy in April 2021.
The new C$300 million term facility matures in 2024, with an option to extend by two years, and has a customary margin grid referenced over the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate, or CDOR.
'The gacility reduces further the Group's all-in cost of debt to below 3.5% and includes an embedded ESG component which adjusts the margin payable based on Drax's carbon intensity measured against an annual benchmark,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.