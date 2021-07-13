StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said trading in the shares of the company had been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange, pending the release of an announcement relating to material exploration results.
'The company anticipates that the trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes the Announcement and the commencement of trading on 15 July 2021,' the company said.
Trading in the company's ordinary securities will continue on the London Stock Exchange during this period, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
