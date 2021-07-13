StockMarketWire.com - International market research and data analytics group, YouGov, has today announced that it has acquired Faster Horses, an Australian online-focussed data insights consultancy.
The company hopes the move will strengthen its position in Australia.
Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and co-founder of YouGov, said: ‘Australia is an important and fast-growing market for us and this acquisition will increase our market presence. With its commitment and innovation in the power of online data and its tremendous success in recent years, Faster Horses is the perfect fit for us.'
Faster Horses currently has 20 employees across its offices in Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane.
It provides data across a range of industries from energy, to telco, travel and tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, property and government.
The company was founded by Veronica Mayne and Peter Fairbrother.
Veronica Mayne said: 'Faster Horses joining the YouGov family is a natural fit. As a leading data insights consultancy in Australia, we share a strong cultural affinity with YouGov, which has long been a global leader in innovative online research and analytics.'
Veronica and Peter will stay with Faster Horses. The company will continue to operate under its name before moving under the YouGov Australia umbrella at a later date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
