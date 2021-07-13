StockMarketWire.com - MC Mining has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its Uitkomst colliery due to civil unrest spreading throughout the KwaZalu-Natal province of South Africa.
The violence has been reportedly linked to the recent imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.
Protests, road blockages, and attacks targeting transport vehicles have been reported across the region.
This includes the towns and communities where the majority of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors reside.
MC Mining’s interim CEO, Sam Randazzo, said:‘Our first priority is the safety of our employees and contractors and we have taken this immediate action to protect their well being. Temporarily halting the colliery operations should also discourage activists from entering the Uitkomst site.’
‘Authorities have deployed security forces to areas where protests are occurring, and we remain hopeful of a speedy resolution so that our employees and contractors can return to work and for recommencement of operations at the Uitkomst colliery.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.