StockMarketWire.com - BlackRock Small Companies, the trust that invests in fast growing, innovating companies across the UK, has today announced the appointment of James Barnes as a non-executive director of the company, with effect from 31 July 2021.
Barnes will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees. He brings a range of experience across financial services and UK smaller companies.
Barnes was formerly a director of Dobbies Garden Centres. He was active in growing the business and leading it to its sale to Tesco in 2007.
He was also previously a Director and Chairman of Dunedin Smaller Companies Trust and is currently the chairman of Vestey Holdings, the Horticultural Trades Association, Thirlstane Castle Trust and the Crieff Food Company.
The company has also announced the appointment of Helen Sinclair as a non-executive rirector of the company with effect from 1 March 2022.
Sinclair has an MA in Economics from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.
She has worked at 3i plc focussing on management buy-outs and growth capital investments. She also co-founded Matrix Private Equity (now Mobeus Equity Partners) in early 2000.
She subsequently became managing director of Matrix Private Equity before moving to take on a portfolio of non-executive director roles in 2005.
She is currently a non-executive director of The Income and Growth VCT plc, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc, Gresham House Strategic plc, North East Finance (Hold Co) Limited, British Smaller Companies VCT plc and WH Ireland Group plc.
