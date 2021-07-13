StockMarketWire.com - Redde Northgate, the integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across vehicle lifecycle, has announced that it has acquired Charged Electric Vehicles, a specialist supplier and installer of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK.
The company hopes the move will expand its electric vehicle fleet and strengthen its environmental credentials.
Commenting on the acquisition, Martin Ward, CEO of Redde Northgate, said: ‘As leaders and businesses across the globe seek to tackle the world's growing environmental challenges, we too are working hard to position the Group to provide responsible and sustainable solutions for our customers and stakeholders.’
‘We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of ChargedEV, which in line with this strategic objective, places us at the forefront of the transition to EV in our markets as both our own and our customers' fleets evolve.’
