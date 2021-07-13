StockMarketWire.com - Burberry Group, the British luxury fashion house, has today announced that Dame Carolyn McCall will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the end of its current financial year, 2 April 2022.
Gerry Murphy, chairman, said: ‘I want to thank Carolyn for her outstanding service to Burberry as an independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director since joining our Board in September 2014 and look forward to her continuing counsel for the remainder of her time with us.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
