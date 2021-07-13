StockMarketWire.com - Omega Diagnostics Group, the medical diagnostics company, has announced an 11% drop in revenue in its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Revenue decreased by 11% to £8.73m, compared to £9.82m.

Omega provides high quality in-vitro diagnostics products for use in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and healthcare practitioners in over 75 countries and specialise in the areas of health and nutrition and global health.

The company also reported an EBITDA loss of £2.20m compared to the year before.

Cash balances reached £5.8m, compared to a 2020 overdraft of £0.6m.

Simon Douglas, non-executive chairman, said: ‘While conditions in the UK and in many parts of the world have improved significantly over the past few months, there remains considerable uncertainty around the world as countries ease or increase restrictions to manage the global COVID-19 pandemic.’

‘Challenges remain for much of our international customer base but the Board believes the Company has the expertise to meet these challenges and capitalise on opportunities as we have done over the past year.’


