AU
20/07/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
15/07/2021 13:30 ew motor vehicle sales
16/07/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/07/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/07/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
20/07/2021 07:00 trade balance
CN
15/07/2021 04:00 house price index
15/07/2021 04:30 industrial output
15/07/2021 04:30 fixed assets investment
15/07/2021 04:30 retail sales
15/07/2021 04:30 GDP
DE
20/07/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
16/07/2021 08:00 trade balance
16/07/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
16/07/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/07/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
16/07/2021 10:00 foreign trade
19/07/2021 10:00 Construction output
20/07/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
IE
15/07/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/07/2021 09:00 CPI
16/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade
20/07/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
15/07/2021 05:30 revised retail sales
15/07/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
20/07/2021 00:30 CPI
UK
15/07/2021 07:00 monthly unemployment
15/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly bank liabilities survey
15/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England credit conditions survey
16/07/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
19/07/2021 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
US
15/07/2021 13:30 weekly export sales report
15/07/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
15/07/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
15/07/2021 13:30 Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey
15/07/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/07/2021 14:30 Federal Reserve chair presents to US Senate Banking Committee
15/07/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
15/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/07/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
16/07/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/07/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/07/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/07/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/07/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
19/07/2021 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
20/07/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
20/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
20/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
