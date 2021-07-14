StockMarketWire.com - Banking group NatWest welcomed a credit rating upgrade from Moody's Investors Services, based on an assessment of its financial wherewithal.
The company's senior unsecured debt rating was lifted to Baa1, from Baa2, with a positive outlook.
Mood's also upgraded the issuer rating of subsidiaries National Westminster Bank and The Royal Bank of Scotland to A1, with a stable outlook amid other upgrades of NatWest's debt ratings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
