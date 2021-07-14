StockMarketWire.com - Travel location focused food store group SSP said chief executive Simon Smith would stand down to pursue a new opportunity at a private equity backed business.
Smith was expected to leave at the end of 2021.
'The board will now commence a process to identify Simon's successor, and the search process will consider both internal and external candidates,' SSP said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
