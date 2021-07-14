StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group SIG upgraded its annual guidance after its first-half sales jumped by a third.
SIG said its underlying operating profit for the year through December was not expected to be 'ahead of previous forecasts'.
Revenue in the six months through June had climbed 33% year-on-year to £1.11 billion, or by 1% compared to the first half of 2019, underpinning an underlying operating profit of about £13.5 million.
'The return to profitability in the first half was faster and more significant than previously expected,' SIG said.
It added that it exited the half with strong demand conditions and the benefits of its 'return to growth' strategy coming through clearly.'
To be sure, it said it was mindful that the potential impact of material shortages.
'As such, we retain a cautious view of the second half at this stage,' the company said.
'However, providing there is no significant disruption in coming months, we continue to expect the second half to be both profitable and cash generative, with full-year underlying operating profit now expected to be ahead of previous forecasts.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
