StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management reported a rise in quarterly net asset in the June quarter thanks to a boost from net inflows.

For the period 1 April to 30 June 2021, assets under management and advice were £33.6 billion, an increase of 8.5% over the quarter.

Net inflows of £1.0 billion were seen in the three months ended 30 June 2021.

AuMA as at 12 July 2021 were £34.0 billion.





