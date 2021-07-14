StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning company McBride said it expected to report a 4% fall in annual revenue, as the pandemic sparks higher demand for decontamination offset by weaker laundry volumes.
McBride said its adjusted operating profit and adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through June were expected to be in line with market expectations.
'We continue to experience the uneven levels of demand noted in our May trading update,' it said.
'The impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on consumer behaviour has seen a continuation of weaker laundry volumes and stronger demand for cleaners and dishwasher products in the second half, although demand for cleaners and dishwasher tablets softened in the final quarter.'
'These weaker run rates, coupled with short-term consumer stockpiling in the comparative period in the early stage of lockdown in 2020, have resulted in lower second-half revenues and full-year revenues at constant currency 4% lower than the previous year.'
McBride added that the raw material environment remains challenging, both in terms of supply availability and exceptional price increases.
'The group continues to discuss margin recovery actions with our customers, mostly across liquids categories.'
'Our approach has been to apply an immediate variable pricing surcharge to sales contracts, based upon certain key commodity prices, with discussions and finalisation ongoing at this time.'
