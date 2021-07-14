StockMarketWire.com - Homewares manufacturer Portmeirion confirmed that it expected to resume dividend payments, having notched a 34% rise in first-half sales.
Revenue for the six months through June would climb to about £43 million, up from £32 million, year-on-year, the company said.
'We were pleased to see sales growth across our three biggest geographical markets of the UK, US and South Korea,' it added.
'We have also continued to see strong sales growth in online channels in our major markets.'
Compared to the first half of 2019, like-for-like sales at constant currency were up 6%.
'Given the continued and sustained improvement in our trading, we re-confirm that we expect to resume dividend payments for the 2021 financial year,' Portmeirion said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
