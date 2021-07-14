StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm reported that sales more than doubled in fourth quarter of the year compared to a year earlier following the reopening of stores.
For the 13-week period ended 26 June 2021, total sales rose 107.7% to £380.1 million year-on-year, and was up 26.3% for the full year.
'Total sales in the fourth quarter more than doubled compared to the same period last year when stores were closed during the first national lockdown,' the company said.
Compared with pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019, total sales in the quarter grew by 43.9%.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter increased by 460bps compared to Q4 FY20.
'This increase was higher than previously anticipated due to the decision to postpone our Summer Sale, which would normally be complete by the end of Q4, into the start of FY22,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company expects to return to a 'normal trading calendar in FY22 which will result in three sale events within the financial year (as opposed to the usual two), leading to a margin headwind of approximately 70-100bps,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
