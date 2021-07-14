StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Apax Alpha Global reported that it had invested about €2.5 million in Tide, a business financial platform as part of a Series C funding round led by ADF.
'The investment puts Tide in a position to continue to develop its business financial platform, grow its market share, as well as expand globally,' the company said.
'Tide has experienced rapid and sustained growth since launching in 2017, with 2020 seeing the business more than double its user base in the UK,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
