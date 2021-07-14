StockMarketWire.com - Bakery manufacturer Finsbury Food said sales had risen to nearly pre-pandemic levels following a 'strong' second half performance.
For the full financial year, ending 26 June 2021, revenue for the year increased 2.3% to £313.3 million, which is almost at pre-pandemic levels of £315.3 million, the company said.
The uptick in revenue was supported by strong second-half revenue growth of 9.1% against the corresponding period in the prior year.
'Looking ahead, while the current operating environment continues to experience near-term uncertainty amidst challenging economic conditions, assuming trading conditions continue to normalise, we are confident in our ability to make further progress in the current financial year and in being able to deliver on our longer-term growth ambitions,' the company said.
The preliminary announcement of results are expected on 20 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.