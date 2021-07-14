StockMarketWire.com - FX risk management and alternative banking solutions Alpha FX reported a jump in revenue as the normalisation in international trading activity continued.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, revenue increased 89% to £34 million year-on-year and client numbers climbed by 11% to 838 from 754 seen at the end of 2020.

'Overall, our strong performance in the period reflects our continued investment for growth, alongside the quality of our people, service offering, and highly diversified client base,' the company said.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com