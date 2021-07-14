StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said Carleton Curtis had decided to step down as executive chair, and following discussions with the board, has left the company.
Derek Lew, currently a non-executive director, has been appointed non-executive chairman and will lead the board's oversight of the executive management team and the company's strategy in the next stage of its growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
