StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had won a new £4.9 million multi-utility infrastructure contract by a unnamed investor developer, for a major new employment park.
Under the contract, the group will design and install a high voltage primary substation and the electricity, water, and gas infrastructure to energise and power the new development in the West Midlands.
'The multi-utility infrastructure will be delivered by Fulcrum over 14-months and will serve the first phase of the project,' the company said.
'Once installed, the electricity and gas infrastructure will be adopted by ESP under its existing asset adoption agreement with Fulcrum,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.