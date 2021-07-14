StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said regulators in the UK did not support wrap-up plans for its struggling consumer credit division.
At the same time, however, the Financial Conduct Authority said that despite its objections, it won't oppose the move in court.
'Although the FCA has confirmed it does not support the scheme and has summarised a number of concerns, I am pleased that the FCA has decided not to appear in court to oppose the sanction of the scheme,' chief executive Malcolm Le May said.
Provident Financial recently announced a scheme that would see it pay £50 million in compensation to customer of its doorstop lending arm.
'We continue to believe that the scheme is fair and in the best interests of CCD customers,' Le May said.
'As I have said previously, we are committed to delivering the scheme successfully and the FCA deciding to not oppose the sanction of the scheme in court takes us one step closer to being able to do just that.'
The next step in the process was a creditors' meeting on 19 July and, if approved at that meeting, a court sanction hearing on 30 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
