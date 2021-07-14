StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies group Avacta said its life sciences' diagnostics division had achieved ISO 13485 certification.
'ISO 13485 certification means that the CE mark for the AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test can be transferred to Avacta from its partner, Mologic, and Avacta will be legal manufacturer of all future in-vitro diagnostic products,' the company said.
