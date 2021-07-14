StockMarketWire.com - Ultrasound artificial intelligence company Intelligent Ultrasound said it expected to report a jump in revenue following strong recovery in its simulation division.
For the six-month period to 30 June 2021, revenue is expected to be up 40% to £3.6 million last year, mainly due to a 'strong recovery by the Group's simulation division, as well as a small contribution from the Group's clinical AI division,' the company said.
Simulation sales are expected to have grown by nearly 50% to £2.8 million year-on-year, helped by 'strong sales from the group's ScanTrainer and BodyWorks simulators, which incorporate the free of charge Covid-19 lung training module that was developed in response to the pandemic in early 2020,' it added.
Sales in the Rest of the World, that are made through the group's reseller network, are expected to have grown by over 30% to £0.8 million.
Looking ahead, the company said 2021 is expected to be a year where it would continue to invest heavily in R&D, but also focus on 'generating the compelling key opinion leader study data that will enable the acceptance and subsequent sales potential of AI in ultrasound to be realised from 2022 onwards.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
