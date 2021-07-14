StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it planned to raise around $9.5 million (£6.9 million) from a share placing to fund its growth.
New shares in the company would be offered at 920p each.
Water Intelligence said the funds would 'provide working capital to fuel further momentum in growth for 2021 and beyond based on the group's core drivers and five-year growth plan'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
