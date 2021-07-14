StockMarketWire.com - Lucara Diamond said it had recovered a 62.7 carat fancy pink diamond from its Karowe diamond mine located in Botswana.
This impressive diamond, measuring 26x17x16mm is described as a 'high-quality, fancy pink, Type IIa gem and was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe,' the company said.
'The 62.7 carat diamond represents the largest fancy pink gem to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's largest rough pink diamonds on record,' it added.
