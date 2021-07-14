StockMarketWire.com - Geotechnical specialist contractor Keller said it had acquired Recon Services, a geotechnical and industrial services company headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, for at least US$23 million.
'Similar to Keller's existing Florida based Moretrench Industrial business, Recon is focused on environmental remediation activities and the geographic proximity of the two businesses will provide revenue synergies from cross selling opportunities, both between the two businesses and also the Keller Foundations businesses, and some, primarily volume based, cost synergies,' the company said.
'The additional revenue synergies provide the opportunity to increase the group's overall market share in the important Gulf Coast area where Keller has historically been relatively under-represented,' it aded.
Under terms of the deal, Keller also agreed to pay an expected earn-out of US$15 million, relating to certain future contract wins.
The acquisition completed on 13 July 2021 and was not subject to any regulatory approvals.
