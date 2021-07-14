StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies said it had received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for a greater loading of its antimicrobial food contact technology.
The company said the regulator also approved wider use of its original bread-packaging approval.
FDA approval for the antimicrobial food contact technology now applied to all types of polyolefin and polyester film for wrapping bread, instead of just linear low density polythene.
Low density polythene and polypropylene were common packaging materials which were both now included.
Symphony's technology was intended to inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the packaging film.
The company said it anticipate dan acceleration of its commercial process in the near term.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.