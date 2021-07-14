StockMarketWire.com - Tech-focused investor Pires Investments welcomed news that vehicle safety technology group CameraMatics had partnered with UK transport and logistics operator Maritime Transport.

Pires was invested in CameraMatics through its around 20% stake in Sure Valley Ventures.

CameraMatics would fit connected smart camera systems across Maritime Transport's entire fleet.

Maritime Transport operated a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks, employing over 2,000 drivers and covering some 120 million miles each year.


