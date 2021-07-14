StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza master franchisee DP Eurasia reported that system sales jumped sharply in the first half of the year led by strong growth in Turkey.
The increase in sales was driven by an 'unprecedented demand in Turkey and against very weak comparables for H1 2020 in both Turkey and Russia due to the pandemic,' the company said.
Turkish systems sales grew 71.9% and Russian system sales grew 31.0%.
Group online system sales of 77.2%
Looking ahead, the company said it remains on target for our 2021 guidance in its markets and the board expects the full year adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to be in line with expectations.
