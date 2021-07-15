AU
20/07/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
16/07/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/07/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/07/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
21/07/2021 13:30 new housing price index
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
20/07/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
20/07/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
16/07/2021 08:00 trade balance
16/07/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/07/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/07/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
16/07/2021 10:00 foreign trade
19/07/2021 10:00 Construction output
20/07/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
IT
16/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade
20/07/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/07/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
20/07/2021 00:30 CPI
21/07/2021 00:50 Bank of Japan meeting minutes
21/07/2021 00:50 trade statistics
21/07/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
16/07/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
19/07/2021 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
21/07/2021 07:00 public sector finances
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
US
16/07/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/07/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/07/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/07/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/07/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
19/07/2021 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
20/07/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
20/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
20/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
21/07/2021 12:00 MBA mortgage applications survey
21/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
