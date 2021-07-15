StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast confirmed that it was in advanced discussions regarding a possible merger with NortonLifeLock.

Under market rules, Norton is required, by not later than 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 11 August 2021, to make a firm offer or walk away.

'There can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place or the terms on which any Possible Merger may be agreed. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate,' the company said.



