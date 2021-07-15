StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica has named Dr Michael Hayden as a non-executive director, effective from July 15.
Dr Hayden joins the board after working with Oxford Biomedica on a consultancy basis for the past year. The group said he has provided great insight to the Board and Senior Executive team, he will therefore be joining the Board of Directors as a Non-Independent Director.
Between 2012 and 2017 he worked for Teva Pharmaceuticals where he was president of global R&D and chief scientific officer. During this time 35 new products were approved in major markets.
Dr. Hayden is the co-founder of five biotechnology companies: Prilenia Therapeutics B.V, NeuroVir Therapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspreva Pharmaceuticals Corp and 89bio, Inc.
He currently represents various private biotech companies at Board level and serves as CEO of Prilenia Therapeutics, which is a private company focussed on the neurology space.
In addition he is, or has been, on the board of the following public companies in the last five years: 89bio, Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (until 30 June 2021), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Dr. Hayden has previously been cited as one of the 50 Canadians born in the 20th century to have changed the world, and in 2017 was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame.
He has authored approximately 900 peer-reviewed publications and invited submissions, and has focused his research primarily on translational medicine, including genetics of diabetes, lipoprotein disorders, Huntington's disease, predictive and personalised medicine, and drug development.
Dr. Hayden and his research group have identified 10 disease-causing genes which includes the identification of the major gene underlying high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in humans. He also identified the first mutations underlying Lipoprotein Lipase (LPL) deficiency and developed gene therapy approaches to treat this condition resulting in the first approved gene therapy product (Glybera) in a major market.
He is the most cited author in the world on the ABCA1 gene and Huntington's disease.
Dr. Hayden is also a Killam Professor at the University of Columbia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
