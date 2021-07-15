StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian lifted its guidance on revenue following 'strong' performance in the first quarter of the year.
'We now expect total revenue growth for the full year in the range of 13-15%, of which we expect organic revenue growth of 9-11%,' the company said.
For the three months ended 30 June 2021, revenue grew 31%, with growth in North America, Latin America, UK and Ireland, EMEA/Asia, up 26%, 33%, 35% and 78% respectively.
North America revenue, which makes 65% of total revenue, was driven by 'good progress on our strategic initiatives, bureau volume recovery across B2B and significant strength in consumer services,' the company said.
'We delivered a strong performance in Q1 through a combination of successful delivery of our innovation-led strategy and faster than expected recovery as economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,' it added.
Experian will release results for the first half ending 30 September 2021 on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
