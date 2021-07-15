StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten, tin and gold mining company, W Resources, has completed the first water dam at its La Parrilla mine in Spain, making "tangible progress" towards reaching its T2 run rate later this year.
According to a production report, the main priority in Q2 was to resolve the high water levels at the mine in order for the team to safely access high-grade ore.
Following completion of the 500,000m3 dam, the dewatering of the open pit was completed on 24 June 2021 and the company is now mining and processing the higher-grade ore.
It said that it had identified a need to carry out "corrective and proactive maintenance" prior to regaining access to higher-grade ore. These measures, which were performed successfully, resulted in a 10-day production shutdown, with production recommencing on 8 June 2021.
Year to date, the company has seen increased revenues, bolstered by rising prices of both tungsten and tin, with a more robust recovery for tungsten expected for the third quarter of 2021.
It also confirmed that it is looking to move to a 24/7 operating basis no later than Q4 2021, subject to staff recruitment and training.
In Q2, W achieved the highest quarterly tungsten concentrate production to date at 106.4t, the company said, and in June 2021, W achieved the highest monthly concentrate production to date (55.6t), notwithstanding the fact the plant restarted on 8 June.
In addition, for the month of June 2021, W achieved the highest monthly recovery for both tungsten and tin at 56% and 50% respectively.
Based on the progress now being made the company reconfirms production guidance of between 880t and 1,000t of concentrate for the year ending December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
